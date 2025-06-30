James Gunn reveals that Superman has a secret voice cameo from a DC star playing a totally different role: "I actually recorded her on my phone"

A recurring DC star is set to appear in the upcoming Superman, but not in the way you might expect.

Jennifer Holland, who is best known for playing agent Emilia Harcourt in The Suicide Squad and HBO's Peacemaker, is voicing a minor character in the story, as revealed this week by director and DC Studios boss James Gunn.

"You’ll know Jen Holland, my wife, is also the robot at the end, just not credited," Gunn told ComicBook.com, confirming that Holland will be playing one of the robots in Superman's Fortress of Solitude. "I actually recorded her on my phone. I said, 'Oh, I need a robot that's not really interested in what Number 4 is saying,'" he added.

This is not really surprising, as Gunn often incorporates family and friends into his films, from cameos like this one to bigger characters like his brother Sean Gunn's role as Kraglin in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (he'll also appear as Maxwell Lord in Superman and Peacemaker season 2).

Holland made her DC debut as Emilia Harcourt in The Suicide Squad in 2021, and has reprised her role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, and the Suicide Squad spin-off show starring John Cena, including the upcoming Peacemaker season 2. Her new character in Superman has nothing to do with Emilia, as far as we know.

Superman is the first movie in the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and revives one of the most popular superheroes of all time, so the expectations are high. The main cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Ahead of its cinema release, early Superman reactions leaked online, and they're overwhelmingly positive.

Superman arrives in theaters this July 11.