Nicholas Hoult set to play Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman Legacy

Nicholas Hoult has reportedly been cast as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's upcoming DC movie Superman Legacy.

According to multiple sources at Deadline, DC had been waiting for a deal to be reached in the SAG AFTRA strike, which recently concluded after more than three months, before casting the role of Lex Luthor. The studio has now decided on Hoult, who most recently played the titular role in the 2023 horror comedy Renfield.

Superman Legacy is the first movie in Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, although it doesn't officially kick off Chapter One (that honor goes to the TV series Creature Commandos). It'll center on a younger Clark Kent than we typically see as he embarks on a journey to reconcile his Krypton lineage with his ordinary life as a human on Earth.

Pearl star David Corenswet is set to play the title role as Clark Kent, and he just recently revealed he's already beefing up for the part. Starring alongside Corenswet is the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Rachel Brosnahan, who will play Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Isabela Merced is Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi is Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion is Guy Gardner (AKA Green Lantern), and Anthony Carrigan is Metamorpho.

On Monday, Gunn debunked a theory swirling around the internet about Superman Legacy's story, confirming the upcoming DC flick won't involve any Middle Eastern conflict.

Superman Legacy is due to premiere in theaters July 11, 2025.