DC’s new Superman is already getting swole

David Corenswet is getting swole for Superman: Legacy.

Celebrity trainer Paolo Mascitti shared a photo of Corenswet in the gym with the caption "THE LEGACY." The film entered pre-production earlier this year, with James Gunn recently confirming that the new DC slate is ready to kick off in 2024 with no strike-related delays.

The first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate follows a younger Superman as he embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. It was announced that Corenswet would take on the classic hero back in June, with Rachel Brosnahan starring as Lois Lane.

The actor, who most recently starred in A24's Pearl, actually expressed an interested in playing Superman back in 2019.

"I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the [Zack Snyder] dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic," Corenswet told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Pierson Fode was previously considered a frontrunner, with Saltburn and Priscilla star Jacob Elordi recently revealing that he was asked to read for Superman: Legacy but immediately turned it down.

Corenswet is currently filming Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 disaster movie, and romantic musical The Greatest Hits. He's also set to star in Apple TV Plus's upcoming series Lady in the Lake.

Superman: Legacy is slated for a July 11, 2025 release date. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.