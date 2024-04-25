Terrifier team's next horror movie unveils its first trailer, and it's predictably messed up

Terrifier 2 producer Michael Leavy and Art the Clown actor David Howard Thornton have shared the first teaser trailer for their new horror movie Stream, and in a shocking turn of events... it looks devilishly sticky and twisted. Check it out above.

Bringing together genre favorites such as Re-Animator's Jeffrey Combs, Sleepaway Camp's Felissa Rose, and Candyman's Tony Todd, it follows workaholic Roy (Charles Edwin Powell) and his wife Elaine Keenan (Harris), as they organize a holiday in a last ditch attempt to mend their broken family.

"A peaceful stay in a quaint hotel is just what they need, however that is not what is in store for them," reads the official synopsis. "With four deranged murderers patrolling the seemingly mundane halls, the odds are definitely not in the Keenans' favor. Roy must fight for his life and those of his family as their simple weekend getaway truly turns into a vacation to die for."

Dee Wallace (The Hills Have Eyes), Tim Reid (Stephen King's It), Daniel Roebuck (The Devil's Rejects), Danielle Harris (the Halloween franchise), and Terry Alexander (The Day of the Dead) round out the supporting cast.

(Image credit: Fuzz on the Lens Productions)

Damien Leone, who directed both Terrifier and Terrifier 2, handled the film's special effects too, so Stream is a family affair both on and off the screen. Helmed by Leavy, it was financed in part by a crowdfunding campaign hosted by Indiegogo. To date the production team has raised over $180,000 from the support of horror fans around the world, using the hashtag #JoinTheStream to spread the word.

Stream is set to release theatrically on August 21. While we wait, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.