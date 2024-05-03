Adam Scott teases Severance season 2 release: "Your patience doesn't have to hold on too much longer"

Severance star Adam Scott has revealed the second season of the hit Apple TV Plus show is coming sooner than we might have imagined – in the "somewhat near future".

"I wish I could tell you, and everybody, about what's coming up because it's going to be so much fun," Scott told The Hollywood Reporter . "I can't say a word, but it'll finally be coming out in the somewhat near future. I can't wait for everyone to see it. That's basically it. It was so much fun to make. Your patience doesn't have to hold on too much longer."

Filming wrapped last month after initially kicking off back in 2022. The Hollywood strikes of 2023 caused significant delays to production, though, and filming only properly kicked off again earlier this year.

In the show, Scott plays Mark, a 'severed' employee at mysterious company Lumon Industries – 'severing' is a procedure in which employees can separate their work self, including their memories, from their non-work self. When Mark and his Macrodata Refinement colleagues (played by Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and John Turturro) start to question their employer's motives, they begin to uncover a tangled web of conspiracies.

Plot details for season 2 are still pretty thin on the ground, but we know that we can expect a few new characters thrown into the mix: Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, and Bob Balaban are just some of the new cast members on board for the new installment.

