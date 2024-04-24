Severance season 2 finally wraps filming, a year and a half after it first started

Severance season 2 has finally wrapped filming, a year and a half after production initially kicked off. Costume designer Carol Deelay shared the update on her Instagram story. "It's a wrap on season 2," she wrote alongside a photo of a clapper board.

The Apple TV Plus show was renewed for a second season in April 2022, two days before the season 1 finale was released, and filming kicked off six months later in October. However, production was shut down in May 2023 due to the writers' strike and filming didn't resume until January 2024.

(Image credit: Instagram via @carol_deelay)

Severance stars Adam Scott as Mark, a 'severed' employee at Lumon Industries – a procedure in which employees can separate their work self, including their memories, from their non-work self. When Mark and his Macrodata Refinement colleagues (played by Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and John Turturro) start to question their employer's motives, they begin to uncover a tangled web of conspiracies. The first season was nominated for three Golden Globes and six Emmys, and made it to the number one spot in our list of the best TV shows of 2022.

As for what we can expect from season 2, plot details are still pretty thin on the ground, but we know that there will be plenty of new characters thrown into the mix: Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Merritt Wever, and Bob Balaban are among some of the new cast members joining the show for season 2.

