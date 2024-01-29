First look at Severance season 2 sees Adam Scott on the run as filming begins

Severance season 2 has officially entered production – and Apple TV Plus has shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes pic.

Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger – and with our core cast in loads of trouble – so it's no surprise that Adam Scott's Mark is running through the halls of Lumon in the new photo.

The sci-fi thriller was renewed for a second season back in 2022 just ahead of its season 1 finale – though production was massively delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Not much is known just yet about the new season, though records posted on the WGA West website in 2023 listed the following writing credits: The first four episodes written by creator Dan Erickson, Mohamad El Masri, Wel-Ning Yu, and Anna Ouyang Moench, respectively, with episode six written by Erin Wagoner.

In 2022, eight new actors were added to the cast including Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman), John Noble (Fringe, Elementary), Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast, One to One), Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia), and Olafur Darri Olafsson (The Tourist, Trapped).

Main cast members Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette are, as far as we know, all set to return.

Severance season 2 does not yet have a release date, though we really hope it hits Apple TV Plus at the end of 2024. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.