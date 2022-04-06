Severance season 2 is on its way, confirms Apple TV Plus

Severance (opens in new tab) season 2 is officially on its way, Apple TV Plus has confirmed.

Ahead of the mystery thriller's season 1 finale on Friday (April 8), the streaming service took to social media to share a video that announced the show would be back for a second chapter.

The silent clip sees the words "You'll feel like you've never left" being typed on an old-school computer screen, before 'Severance' and 'season 2' comes up, too.

Created by Dan Erickson and produced and directed in part by Ben Stiller, Severance follows a team of office workers at a sinister biotech company called Lumon Industries, who have all undergone a surgical procedure known as 'severance'.

Supposedly used to keep the work they do a secret, the operation splits people's consciousnesses in two: one for work and one for their personal lives. That means that when they're in the office, their 'innie' can't remember anything about their real life, and is essentially trapped at work. As soon as they leave, their 'outie' can't recall what they've been doing all day.

Your #Severance Season 2 request has been accepted. pic.twitter.com/OTayQHRNHLApril 6, 2022 See more

Severance season 1 sees Mark (Adam Scott), the new head of Lumon's Macrodata Refinement division, and his colleagues Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro) join forces to rebel against the company, as they attempt to rediscover who they are and learn the truth about their jobs.

Dichen Lachman, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette also star.

"It's really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement," Stiller said in a statement. "It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan's pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story and I'm really happy we get to continue it. I'm grateful to our partners at Apple TV Plus who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Kier!"

"Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that's equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can't get enough of these rich characters," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus, added. "We're excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two."

Severance is currently available to stream on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes being released every Friday. If you’re all up to date and itching for your next genre fix, then why not check out our roundup of the best sci-fi movies, and draw up a new to-watch list.