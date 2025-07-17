New Alien: Earth trailer gives us our best look yet at the USCSS Maginot crash landing, and it's giving us major Blade Runner vibes

Another Alien: Earth trailer has crash-landed onto the internet, and it gives us our best look yet at the spacecraft arriving on land.

The new trailer, titled 'Greener World', opens with a huge explosion sending a spacecraft plummeting down to Earth, where it crashes into a dystopian city. On land, a synthetic named Wendy (Sydney Chandler) is questioning her humanity, as she and her team go to investigate the ship. The rest of the trailer shows the team finding out what the crew on the USCSS Maginot was really doing, researching five alien lifeforms.

The rest of the trailer, which you can watch below, gives us a sneak peek at how the specimens affect life on Earth. We see a poor bloodied goat in a testing lab, as well as some humans running in fear from what we can only imagine is a monster of sorts. At the end, there is a single small Xenomorph hiding out in what looks like a cave.

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer 2: Greener World | FX - YouTube Watch On

Now, although the trailer doesn't tell us much more than we already knew from the plethora of teasers previously released by FX, the new video does offer another perspective on the series. Rather than focusing on life on the ship, the clip shows us the series' take on a dystopian Earth. And it's surprisingly green and healthy.

This is different than the first full Alien: Earth trailer which focused more on the horror and gore of the series. Could this mean that there is some hope after all for the poor residents of Earth who have had the most evilest of creatures thrust upon them?

Set just two years before Ellen Ripley encountered her first Xenomorph in the original 1979 movie Alien, Alien: Earth follows a group of tactical soldiers who are tasked to search the a deep space research vessel called the USCSS Maginot after it crash-lands on Earth. However, unbeknownst to them, the ship was being used to research alien lifeforms, putting the Earth-dwellers face to face with the planet’s greatest threat.

Created by Noah Hawley, the series stars Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, and more.

Alien: Earth premieres on FX and Hulu in the US on August 12, and will start streaming on Disney Plus in the UK from August 13. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming shows of the year.