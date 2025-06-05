Two months ahead of its premiere, the Alien TV series has finally released its first full trailer – and it's not just Xenomorphs you need to be afraid of

FX’s Alien: Earth. OFFICIAL TRAILER. - YouTube Watch On

FX and Hulu have finally released the first full trailer for upcoming sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth, and it looks to be teasing the introduction of a bunch of new extraterrestrials.

Created by Fargo's Noah Hawley and executive produced by franchise creator Ridley Scott, Alien: Earth centers on Wendy (Sydney Chandler), a synthetic with the body of an adult and the mind of a child, who volunteers to retrieve precious cargo from a downed spacecraft in mysterious metropolis Prodigy City.

"We can do it. We're fast, we're strong, we don't break," she tells the scientist who made her, referencing a handful of fellow synthetics. Unfortunately for them, though, said cargo turns out to be some of the galaxy's most dangerous beings... and well, they're not coming in peace.

"This ship has collected five different lifeforms from the darkest corners of the universe," Babou Ceesay's Morrow whispers ominously in the clip, which you can watch above. Later, we see a couple of characters logging details of a jellyfish-like specimen on a computer, to which its description reads: "Ocular irises and a tentacle system that can grow or retract at will. The tentacles carry extraordinary strength and are built to climb into and dislodge the eyes of other living organisms.

"Once replaced in the eye socket, [it] takes over the ocular pathways to the brain, overriding the neurotransmissions throughout the body," it continues. Truly nightmarish stuff.

We're still holding out hope that one of the "five lifeforms" mentioned turns out to be a Predator, after fans convinced themselves (and subsequently, us) that they could hear the ultimate hunter's iconic snarl in an earlier teaser. And that's not to say we won't be getting some serious Xenomorph action, too...

The scaly antagonists are seen explicitly in the trailer, stalking Black Mirror star Alex Lawther's character and just generally wreaking bloody havoc throughout the destroyed vessel.

Also starring Samuel Blenkin (Mickey 17), Kit Young (Shadow & Bone), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), and Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian), Alien: Earth premieres on FX and Hulu in the US on August 12, and will start streaming on Disney Plus in the UK from August 13. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming shows of the year.