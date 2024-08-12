Alien: Earth – Everything we know about the Alien TV show

The upcoming Alien TV show, called Alien: Earth, is racing towards our small screens. Yep, you read right. The Alien timeline is expanding, and soon, Xenomorphs will be taking over our home setups, along with an upcoming cinema invasion, as we gear up for the release of the new movie Alien: Romulus.



The FX Alien TV series has been in the works for a while now, having first been announced in December 2020, with Ridley Scott serving as its executive producer. Alien: Earth will be the latest prequel in the Alien universe, taking place a few years before Prometheus if you want to rewatch all the Alien movies in order ahead of the series release. However, with recent developments such as the series' Earth-bound setting and focus on the 1979 original movie Alien, you may be wondering how one of the most anticipated new shows fits into the face-hugger universe.



Well, we've got all the intergalactic details on the Alien TV show for you. From the Alien: Earth release date to its plot, cast, and more, you'll find all the information you'll need before extraterrestrials hit our small screens down below.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Alien: Earth will be released sometime in 2025. While we don't have an exact release date for the upcoming Alien TV series, we're pretty confident that we'll see Xenomorphs on our small screen early next year.



This is due to the fact that filming on Alien: Earth has already wrapped, and creator Noah Hawley has confirmed that the team is busy in post-production as we speak. While editing and adding visual effects on anything sci-fi-related takes time, it makes sense for Alien: Earth to capitalize on the renewed hype for the franchise that the 2024 movie Alien: Romulus is going to create as well.



So, fingers crossed, we get confirmation on an early 2025 Alien: Earth release date soon! We'll keep you posted as soon as more news heads our way.

Alien: Earth plot

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Unfortunately, not much is known about the plot for Alien: Earth. However, we do know that the upcoming TV series will be a prequel to the original 1979 Alien. The new Alien TV show will take place 30 years before Ellen Ripley encountered her first Xenomorph on the Nostromo.



It's also set a few years before the movie Prometheus, which took place in 2093. In Prometheus, we see several scientists journey to the planet LV-223, in hopes of discovering the origins of humanity after uncovering a star map. However, instead, they discover the remains of ancient civilizations that were creating bioweapons and find themselves in the Zeta2 Reticuli system (aka the same region of space where Ripley's crew went and accidentally brought an Alien Xenomorph back on board their ship).



However, Alien: Earth will not bridge the gaps between the Alien timeline, as it takes place on Earth. According to Deadline , it will be focused on the Weyland-Yutani Corporation's race to develop robotic life. We're unsure how Xenomorphs or (any aliens, in fact) fit into this story right now. However, Hawley told Variety that he won't be using much of the lore created in Prometheus for the upcoming Alien FX series.



Personally, we can live without the explanations of several ancient civilizations, but a lack of Xenomorphs would be heartbreaking, so we're keeping an eye out for any more plot details and news!

Alien: Earth cast

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The cast for Alien: Earth is stacked with stars who have appeared in several of the best TV shows around, such as Game of Thrones, Shadow and Bone, and Fargo. You may recognize names such as Timothy Olyphant (who starred in the likes of The Mandalorian and Scream 2) or Alex Lawther (as seen in The Last Duel and Andor).



We also know that Noah Hawley is writing and directing the upcoming Alien TV series, and plenty of cast announcements have already been revealed for undisclosed character – exciting stuff!

Below is the complete Alien: Earth cast list:

Sydney Chandler as Wendy

as Wendy Alex Lawther as CJ

as CJ Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier

as Boy Kavalier Essie Davis as Dame Silvia

as Dame Silvia Adarsh Gourav as Slightly

as Slightly Kit Young as Tootles

as Tootles Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh

as Kirsh David Rysdahl

Babou Ceesay

Jonathan Ajayi

Erana James

Lily Newmark

Diêm Camille

Adrian Edmondson

Moe Bar-El

Sandra Yi Sencindiver

Where can I watch Alien: Earth?

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Once it releases, you'll be able to watch Alien: Earth on Hulu if you are in the US and on Star via Disney Plus if you're not. We're still waiting for confirmation for a streaming platform for UK readers, though.



However, given how other FX series, such as What We Do In The Shadows, have arrived on Disney Plus or the BBC, we assume that the upcoming Alien series will be heading to either of those two streaming hubs in the future.



Keep your eyes on this guide as we update you on the latest streaming news. While we wait, you can also check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus to watch right now!

