New Alien: Earth clip shows the last of another expendable crew

A specimen is loose in a new snippet from space

Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
(Image credit: Disney/FX)

The Alien: Earth footage shown at Disney's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has appeared online, revealing the last remaining crew members of yet another unfortunate band of space travelers coming up against the perfect organism (via The Cine Geek). Steeped in the iconic aesthetic that Ridley Scott brought to life in 1979, the new clip shows Babou Ceesay's Morrow aboard an unnamed vessel sitting in the MU/TH/UR 6000 control room, which is full of lights and buttons you really want to push.

It's unconfirmed whether Morrow is the ship's last commanding officer or an android that has taken what little control is left in this situation. Even so, he informs MU/TH/UR that the "Specimen is loose" while another crew member pleads to be let in. Unfortunately, that looks like it's not going to happen as, while initially hesitant, Morrow confirms the status to the computer that all of the crew is dead and the ship's impact point is Earth. Hey, that's in the name of the sh. How convenient is that?

This will mark the first time we'll get xenomorphs every week, albeit on a place in space that historically hasn't led to the best bits of alien history, as we're including the two rounds they had with the Predator (which fans already think will be making an appearance). What should put us at ease is that this is all being handled by Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley, who knows how to apply his own brilliant spin to an already-established world.

Set in 2120, this puts us two years before Ripley answered that distressing distress signal while also making us weary of anyone who bled milk and had innards that looked like ramen. This new chapter's plot is as follows: “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.”

Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babous Ceesay, David Rysdahl, and Adrian Edmondson are joining Chandler in making contact with the creature. See which one makes it out alive when Alien: Earth arrives on FX on Hulu later this year. For every other bit of info sent directly from The Company, read everything we know about Alien: Earth here.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

