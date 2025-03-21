Alien: Earth gets "suspenseful" teaser in behind-closed-doors showcase of Noah Hawley’s new sci-fi show

Some more Alien: Earth footage is doing the rounds at Disney. Sadly, we can't see it yet, because it's only been shown to shareholders in a behind-closed-doors portion of a showcase. It sounds cool, though!

At the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared little teases for several upcoming movies and new TV shows. The Alien TV show was part of his presentation, but didn't make it to the public stream.

Deadline managed to see the whole thing, and the outlet described the "suspenseful" clip. It features a man typing on a computer on a space station, as another female member of the crew calls to be let in from beyond a locked door. She gets killed by a Xenomorph as screams and the sound of her struggle echo into the room.

Maginot Cat Explores Weyland-Yutani Ship | Alien: Earth | FX - YouTube Watch On

The computer asks the man about the status of the crew, to which he replies: "Crew dead." Whatever the situation is here, it's a bleak one. Iger jokes about being scared afterwards with a set of droids from Star Wars.

Although we've had a healthy number of teasers at this point, we still don't have a full trailer for Alien: Earth. Overseen by Noah Hawley, the series serves as a prequel to Alien, taking place two years before Ripley and the crew of the USS Nostromo meet their end at the hands of a single Xenomorph.

This installment in the franchise is, as you can likely tell, set on Earth, and focuses on the evolving use of AI as well as the hellspawn of LV-426. Many problems within the Alien mythos emanate from androids and people trusting them, making for fertile ground narratively.

We'll just have to continue waiting for a proper trailer to be publicly available. Alien: Earth is due to arrive this summer, stay up to date on what other terrors lay in wait with our guide to all the upcoming horror movies on the horizon.