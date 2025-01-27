Terrifying new teaser for TV show Alien: Earth puts you in the xenomorph's point of view – and it's as horrifying as you'd expect

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Destination | FX - YouTube Watch On

A new teaser just dropped for FX's upcoming show Alien: Earth, and it offers a terrifying new experience by putting us in the xenomorph's point of view.

The teaser (which you can see above) follows a xenomorph racing through a human spacecraft, with emergency lights flickering red, and an automated voice repeating "Containment Breach". The footage puts viewers in the alien's shoes until it slams into a window, breaking the spell and showing the creatures' imminent arrival to Earth.

In the first-ever TV show in the legendary sci-fi franchise, we will see the iconic aliens paying humans a visit, and that can only mean chaos, destruction, and death. Are they actually capable of conquering the planet? And what does this mean for the overall story of the franchise?

A previous Alien: Earth teaser, released in November last year, revealed that the show takes place in 2120, which, according to the Alien timeline, is only a few years before the events of the original Alien movie.

The official synopsis gives us some more clues about the story: "When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth.

"As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."

The TV show arrives on the heels of Alien: Romulus with a new setting, and a new cast with Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, and Adrian Edmondson.

Alien: Earth is releasing on Disney+ this summer. For more, check out our guides to the best Disney Plus shows and the best Hulu shows.