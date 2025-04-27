The motion sensors are picking up some intense activity this weekend, following the release of not just a brand-new Alien: Earth teaser trailer, but also a clip showing the gestation cycle of one of the most terrifying creatures in cinema history. Well, at least we think that's what it is.

The new teaser trailer has provided us with a smidgen more information on what is happening in the franchise's first venture into television, from showrunner Noah Hawley (Legion, Fargo). Entitled 'Crate', the footage reveals that five creatures have been collected from "the darkest corners of the universe" and not all of them might be the xenomorph. What is clear, however, is that humanity's inability to keep a leash on these things remains unfazed, as the toothy, drippy, leather-looking beasties are loose and, as a result, could impact the pecking order of the rest of whatever cargo Weyland Yutani is trying to bring home.

Speaking of the unknown lifeforms that will be introduced in Alien: Earth, the new "Gestation Complete" clip may give us a glimpse of one of the aforementioned passengers. Starting at a cellular level and progressing to its incredibly sticky, icky birth, something about this creature suggests it might be a little off, given that there are glimpses of what appear to be the facehugger limbs and a xenomorph head.

Is this a missing link between the two, or could this be a completely different lifeform just waiting to be crossbred with the most perfect organism? Over the years, we've seen various forms of the xenomorph take shape, so Hawley's new sci-fi horror series could add another to the ranks. We'll have to wait and see when Alien: Earth arrives on FX and Hulu this summer. Should you need to get your spine chilled before the show's arrival, why not check out our list of the 32 greatest sci-fi horrors here.