New Alien: Earth teaser trailer confirms we were completely wrong about the timeline, and sets up a close link to Ridley Scott's Alien

A new teaser has been released for the upcoming Alien: Earth, confirming new details about the sci-fi series. In the trailer, which you can see above, it's revealed the show takes place in 2120, as the synopsis begins: "Mother Earth is expecting". The globe then zooms out and we see it's reflection in the head of a Xenomorph.

This teaser is very similar to the first trailer that dropped for the FX series, but does have a few additions. At the end of the trailer, we get a creepy look at some aliens before a human face appears.

The biggest revelation is the timeline. It had previously been thought that Alien: Earth would be set around 30 years prior to Alien and before Prometheus. However, now it seems the Noah Hawley-set show is actually set just a few years before Alien.

That's very intriguing, and could mean more answers about the Nostromo are on the way in the spin-off show. The official synopsis gives us some more clues, "When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth.

"As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."

The show stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, and Adrian Edmondson, among others. Alien: Earth premieres in 2025.

