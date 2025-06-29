The list of potential James Bond candidates was revealed online this week, and one name that wasn't alongside Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harrison Dickinson was Henry Golding. Known for Crazy Rich Asians and The Gentlemen, Golding was grouped with favorites like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba, thanks to his charm and swagger, which made him a strong candidate for fans as the next 007 for some time. However, the actor has now confirmed that if MI6 called, it wouldn't be the dream role many might assume it to be.

“I think that’s every actor’s kind of nightmare," Golding told People while promoting his upcoming Netflix movie, The Old Guard 2. "But at the same time, [you're] also wanting to kind of add something new to a franchise," he argued. It was here that Golding suggested a prospect for expanding the Bond universe in a way the franchise has rarely done.

"Why can't they bring out more agents or more OO's? I think that would be so much more fun, because there just isn't the restraints and the expectation." It's an idea that doesn't seem implausible now that Amazon MGM has full control of the franchise and could branch out with spin-off shows or movies linked to the world of 007. In that case, could there be space for Golding as 006? If so, he might have to toughen up, as he confessed that the whole prospect is a bit scary. "Maybe I'm just a pussy. I don't know. But I think I would love it so much more if there wasn't that overhanging cultural pressure."

Whoever lands the gig, it might not be confirmed for a while, as director Denis Villeneuve doesn't yet have a script in place. He also has Dune: Messiah to get out of the way before daring to take on the hero with the license to kill and an impressive knack for one-liners spouted after killing henchmen. While we wait for James Bond to return, here's our ranking of the best 007 films for your eyes only.