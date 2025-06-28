New James Bond report claims Denis Villeneuve won't have final cut and that the next 007 won't be picked until the script is written

It's all well and good hearing about the potential candidates for the next James Bond, but other news about Amazon MGM's most anticipated movie project might have fans a little worried. Following the announcement earlier this week that Dune and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve has been tasked with directing the next Bond movie, reports reveal that he won't have the final say on what makes it to theaters.

The news comes from Puck, who also confirmed that the top-secret signing of the revered filmmaker is currently only a one-time deal. After he's done shaking (but not stirring) up whatever adventure Bond finds himself on next, it will be onto the next daring director who thinks they can handle the secret agent. However, that depends on whether the film is a success, in which case Villeneuve could return for a follow-up.

But just as M accepted that her best agent gets the job done when he's left alone, would the studio really hold back the filmmaker behind some of the best films of the last decade? As Villeneuve himself stated in his official statement following his hiring, "To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor."

One of the most essential parts of the mission that still isn't finished is finding a writer for whatever Villeneuve has in store for Mr. Bond. Right now, no names are confirmed, but whoever it is will need to start working while Villeneuve is off on his final trip to Arrakis with Dune: Messiah. Only then will we find out if James Bond will return looking like Spider-Man, a guy who had alone time in a bathtub, or the fella who's more fond of a glass of milk than a martini.

