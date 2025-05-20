The Predator: Killer of Killers trailer might be hiding a totally hardcore Alien crossover

Predator: Killer of Killers is a window into the history of the alien warriors known as the Yautja on Earth. But there's an Easter egg in the newest trailer for the animated anthology film that suggests it'll offer some hints about the history of another famous extra-terrestrial monster, the Xenomorphs of the Alien franchise.

In one of the trailer's final shots, seen above, it looks a heck of a lot like one of the Yautja hunters is wearing a cape made of Xenomorph tails (h/t IGN), suggesting that this Predator in particular has encountered - and bested - his share of the deadly, acid-blooded aliens.

Of course, it could simply be a stylistic choice meant to unofficially nod to Alien fans. But there's a lot of evidence to suggest that those are in fact Xenomorph trophies.

For one thing, the Alien and Predator franchises are owned by the same parent company and have multiple official crossovers, including numerous comics, video games, and two full-length movies. And the Predator franchise has already featured Xenomorph skulls as trophies, as far back as 1990's Predator 2, so there's plenty of precedent.

Last, but very much not least, Predator: Killer of Killers director Dan Trachtenberg is also directing Predator: Badlands, the next live-action theatrical film in the series. That movie features Elle Fanning as an android built by the Alien franchise's infamous mega-corporation Weyland-Yutani. So he's certainly not shy from mixing a little bit of Alien into his Predator.

Predator: Killer of Killers will be available on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on June 6. Predator: Badlands is currently set for a November 7 theatrical release date worldwide.

