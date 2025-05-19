Predator: Killer of Killers trailer has the ultimate hunter taking on Vikings, samurai, and WWII soldiers in new animated film from Prey director

A new trailer for Prey director Dan Trachtenberg's animated anthology film Predator: Killer of Killers has arrived, going in-depth with each of the film's three settings.

There's a tale of samurai warriors, one featuring Vikings, and another featuring World War II pilots, all of whom come face-to-face with the Yautja, testing their mettle against the greatest hunters in existence.

Here's the trailer, showing portions of each section, along with a few really great looks at the animated Predator:

Predator: Killer of Killers | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Trachtenberg's 2022 film Prey revitalized the Predator franchise with a period piece set in 1719, following actor Amber Midthunder's Comanche healer Naru. The success both critically and commercially of Prey has positioned Trachtenberg as the steward of the Predator franchise, with the filmmaker also directing the upcoming live-action film Predator: Badlands as well as Killer of Killers.

Interestingly enough, Badlands serves as a kind of Alien tie-in as well as a Predator sequel, focusing on Elle Fanning's Thia, an android built by the Alien franchise's notorious Weyland-Yutani corporation.

As for Killer of Killers, the film follows Prey's period-piece formula, showing Predators taking on great warriors throughout different eras of history. And as seen in the trailer above, despite being animated, the anthology isn't sacrificing any of the Predator franchise's usual carnage and violent action.

Predator: Killer of Killers will be available on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on June 6. Predator: Badlands is currently set for a 7 November theatrical release date worldwide.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guides to the best Hulu shows and the best Hulu movies to stream now.