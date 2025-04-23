The Predator: Badlands trailer actually makes the eponymous alien the protagonist

The first trailer for Predator: Badlands has arrived - and it's unlike any Predator movie we've ever seen before.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see Elle Fanning on what appears to be a planet of Predators - who are very much the stars of the show. Rather than focus on a protagonist trying to defeat the alien race, it looks like this particular sequel will see one of the Predators form an unlikely alliance with a human. Per the official synopsis: "In the future on a remote planet, a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary." Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatang stars as Dek, the young Predator in question.

Predator: Badlands | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Dan Trachtenberg directs from a screenplay by Patrick Aison. Trachtenberg's Prey, which premiered on Hulu and broke streaming records, is the fifth installment in the Predator franchise and serves as a prequel to the first four movies, providing an origin story for the trophy-hunting species. Badlands marks the sixth, though it serves as its own standalone installment. A direct sequel to Prey, tentatively titled Prey 2, is reportedly still in development with Amber Midthunder set to return.

Rather than be released as part of Trachtenberg's deal with Hulu, Badlands is set for a theatrical release.

Predator: Badlands is set to hit theaters on November 7. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.