Alien: Earth gets a premiere date – and it's just a few months away

Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth sci-fi show finally has a release date – and it's just a few months away.

The show will be arriving on Hulu in the US on August 12 and Disney Plus in the UK on August 13. Two episodes will premiere together, with the rest of the eight-episode season arriving weekly after that.

We've yet to see a full trailer for the show, but what has been revealed so far sets us up for a stomach-churning ride. A clip released from the series sees crew members hunted by a terrifying xenomorph – and the creature is on its way to Earth.

The show follows Wendy, played by Sydney Chandler, and a team of soldiers who come "face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat" after a deep space research ship crashes on Earth, according to the synopsis. Wendy is a hybrid, AKA a robot with a human consciousness.

The rest of the cast includes Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, and more. Ridley Scott is on board as an executive producer.

Even though the show is still a few months out from release, fans already think they've figured out a Predator crossover, believing they can hear the sound of a Predator in a previous clip from the show.

Two new Predator movies are in the works, and the first trailer for Predator: Badlands features some intriguing crossovers with the Alien franchise, too, with the reveal that a major character is a synthetic. We'll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While you wait for Alien: Earth, check out our guide to all the year's most exciting upcoming shows to get up to speed on everything else that's in store.