Netflix is reviving cult-classic '70s sci-fi show Land of the Lost with the original production company on board

When it comes to cult-classic kids TV shows of the past, there are few names as well-known and well-loved as Sid and Marty Krofft who created shows including HR Pufnstuf, Sigmund and the Sea-Monsters, and, most importantly for this writing, Land of the Lost, which is getting rebooted at Netflix, as reported by Deadline.

The original show, which debuted in 1974, told the story of a family getting stuck in a land out of time populated not just by claymation dinosaurs, but friendly simian beings known as Pakuni and much more vicious lizard people called the Sleestaks.

The classic Land of the Lost ran for 43 episodes across three seasons on NBC, with Sid and Marty Krofft Television Productions also creating a 1991 reboot that lasted two seasons, and a 2009 film reboot starring Will Ferrell and Danny McBride that was considered one of the worst films of its year.

Hopefully Netflix's attempt at Land of the Lost, which once again brings back Krofft Productions again under the leadership of COO Deanna Krofft Pope (Marty's daughter), will fare better, as Legendary is also along to help bring the show to life.

For sci-fi fans of a certain vintage, like me, Land of the Lost and its reruns in the '80s constituted one of the first live-action fantasy adventure shows we ever watched. And even with the middling returns of the '90s reboot and the disastrous Will Ferrell film, the show holds a special place in pop culture for that reason.

While I'm not expecting the charm that still comes from seeing the puppetry and stop-motion effects of the original '70s show, I'm hoping that Netflix will be able to walk the line between something just a bit campy and over the top without veering into straight up slapstick.

No premiere date for Land of the Lost has been set.