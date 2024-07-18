The Alien TV show we’ve all been waiting for has wrapped filming, with Noah Hawley promising "something special"
Welcome to Earth
The Alien TV show has startled us with a series of surprise updates, including that the FX show has just finished production.
"We just wrapped," creator Noah Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter of the newly-titled Alien: Earth, which is set to hit screens in 2025. "I’m in post, editing away, and obviously there’s a large visual effects component that takes time. But I couldn’t be happier with the show we shot."
Hawley teased: "If people wanted a television series based on the world of Alien, I think I’m gonna give them something special."
Alien: Earth will be a prequel that takes place 30 years before the 1979 Ridley Scott-directed original. Hawley – best known for Fargo and Legion – is developing the show, with Scott on board in a producing capacity.
The cast features Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, and Timothy Olyphant.
Speaking to Variety, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed that "we want [Hawley] to focus on at least writing two seasons" of Alien: Earth before heading back to Minnesota for a sixth season of Fargo.
All in all, an exciting time for Alien fans. Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Álvarez, is hitting cinemas on August 16. Its first trailer was already promising enough with its brand of lo-fi horror, and the VHS marketing was the cherry on top of the Xenomorph cake. Speaking of, the new alien design has already won plaudits from fans.
