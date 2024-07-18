The Alien TV show we’ve all been waiting for has wrapped filming, with Noah Hawley promising "something special"

The Alien TV show has startled us with a series of surprise updates, including that the FX show has just finished production.

"We just wrapped," creator Noah Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter of the newly-titled Alien: Earth, which is set to hit screens in 2025. "I’m in post, editing away, and obviously there’s a large visual effects component that takes time. But I couldn’t be happier with the show we shot."

Hawley teased: "If people wanted a television series based on the world of Alien, I think I’m gonna give them something special."

Alien: Earth will be a prequel that takes place 30 years before the 1979 Ridley Scott-directed original. Hawley – best known for Fargo and Legion – is developing the show, with Scott on board in a producing capacity.

The cast features Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, and Timothy Olyphant.

Speaking to Variety, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed that "we want [Hawley] to focus on at least writing two seasons" of Alien: Earth before heading back to Minnesota for a sixth season of Fargo.

All in all, an exciting time for Alien fans. Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Álvarez, is hitting cinemas on August 16. Its first trailer was already promising enough with its brand of lo-fi horror, and the VHS marketing was the cherry on top of the Xenomorph cake. Speaking of, the new alien design has already won plaudits from fans.

For more, check out the new horror movies and new TV shows headed your way very soon.