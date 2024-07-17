New look at the Xenomorph in Alien: Romulus is earning high praise from fans

We have a terrifying life-sized look at the Xenomorph in Alien: Romulus thanks to a new display at an LA theater.

A true-to-life model of the movie's iconic extraterrestrial is currently on display at Regal Cinemas LA Live in Los Angeles, giving us the best idea yet of what to expect from the Xenomorph in Fede Alvarez's upcoming sequel. You can take a look at the model below.

"That is HARDCORE OMG," wrote one fan. "I was already there. But man, everything for this movie looks pristine," said another.

Others drew comparisons to other Xenomorph designs from previous installments of the franchise. "Reminiscent of the original with the visible skull. It's perfect," said one tweet.

Alien vs. Predator Galaxy community member El Diablo made a trip down to Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles (where the #AlienRomulus #ScorchedXenomorph display is located) and sent us a bunch of pictures! #Alien #Aliens #LegacyEffects #Xenomorph #XenomorphXX121 pic.twitter.com/4gIlmH9tvzJuly 15, 2024

"It’s probably my favorite xenomorph design now. Mixing elements of the [original], Alien: Isolation, and [Alien vs. Predator] designs. It also looks like it’s agile. Which is a HUGE plus," another echoed .

Set between the events of 1979's Alien and 1986's Aliens (and described as a mix of both movies), Alien: Romulus follows Rain Carradine (Civil War's Cailee Spaeny) and a group of fellow 20-somethings who board a scavenging ship bound for an abandoned research station in order to escape their mining colony home. When they arrive, however, they find themselves face to face with a little more than they bargained for.

"I really do believe that there are specific sequences in this film that will scar some kids that sneak into the movie for life," Spaeny's co-star Isabela Merced recently told Total Film . "The halfway house with Fede is just not his style," added actor David Jonsson. "If you’re going to try and scare people, then you scare them."

Alien: Romulus arrives in theaters on August 16. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2024.