From Ant-Man to The Rise of Skywalker, movie fans are discussing the films that break their own rules

As it turns out, there are plenty of movies that break their own rules – and a bunch of film fans have got together to point out the most egregious examples, ranging from Star Wars to Marvel and beyond.

"In Ant-Man, we are repeatedly told that all of the people and items that are shrunk/enlarged weigh the same as when they are their normal size," says one person . "We find out that Hank Pym has a shrunken down Sherman Tank that he has on a key ring, which he walks around with at all times. Last time I checked a Sherman tank is heavy as hell, and a normal person can't carry one, even if it was shrunk down, because we are told that the items weigh the same, regardless of what their size is. And don't even get me started on the nonsense that they have in the second Ant-Man movie, where the characters wheel around a literal 10 story building and about a dozen cars in a small briefcase."

"The Rise of Skywalker: 'Kill me… and my spirit will pass into you.' Well that was a crock of shit," says someone else , though one fan might have an answer for why Rey is able to kill Palpatine without absorbing his spirit in the Star Wars movie: "She reflected his attack so he did it to himself."

"T2 broke the time travel rules established in the first film," says another person . "Only organic material, or inorganic material encased in living tissue could be sent through time. The T-1000 was inorganic, and should not have been able to make the jump. It's a plot hole as wide as all outside and it happens in the first 5 minutes of the film."

"Now You See Me, I love a flashy magic heist, don't get me wrong. But the movie sets up these real-world illusions, sleight of hand, smoke and mirrors, David Blaine stuff and then out of nowhere, they're doing actual wizardry. Like disappearing in a puff of smoke and teleporting through drains. What happened to pulling rabbits out of hats? That final act just gave up and went full Hogwarts," points out another person .

"This isn't the worst, but the most recent. The newest Jurassic World movie establishes that all the dinosaurs are dying because they can only live very close to the equator, and therefore any land around the equator is forbidden for humans to even visit," says another movie fan , referring to Jurassic World Rebirth. "During the course of the movie, the little girl befriends a baby dinosaur and decides to take it home as a pet. Where it will die. And nobody stops this."

We're sure there are probably some pretty convincing in-universe explanations for some of these, but on the surface, it sure does look like a lot of popular movies are bending – or breaking – their own rules.

