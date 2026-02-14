Movie fans are debating the otherwise bad films saved by amazing endings, and you bet Terminator 3 is on the list
From Sorry To Bother You to Split, plenty of movies got saved by their finales, according to fans
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Sometimes, sticking the landing is all that’s needed to save a film from being woeful to watchable. Plenty of two-star films have got an extra one thanks to how things played out before the credits rolled, and Reddit has concluded just which ones fit the bill.
When a fan on Reddit asked, “What movie had an ending that saved the whole film?” Plenty of cinephiles chimed in with their favorites. One Redditor suggested The Others, saying, “When you think you're just in a haunted house movie, you start to get tired of all the jump scares. Then it hits you.” Another suggested Saw, saying, “It was enjoyable, but the writing and especially acting were not strong from both men in the film. But then the ending was epic and launched a hugely successful franchise.”
Another film fan considered Richard Gere’s classic courtroom drama, Primal Fear. “It feels like a solid but fairly standard courtroom thriller. Good performances, decent tension, nothing wow. And then the ending hits, and it completely reframes everything you just watched.”
Then came perhaps one of the most eagerly anticipated threequels ever with Terminator: Rise of the Machines. “The movie was okay. A big step down from T2,” they wrote. “But that ending came out of nowhere. To date, I find it to be one of the ballsiest endings to a major blockbuster film.”
Other suggestions, varying from Doom to Vanilla Sky, Sorry To Bother You, and Split, were also mentioned. Perhaps one of the hottest takes was The Sixth Sense, which one Redditor said, “Went from pretty boring to ‘oh my god, oh my god,’ real quick.”
Let’s not leave things on a bad note, though. For some of the best ever movie endings, check out our list of film finales here and see if there’s a favorite in there for you.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.