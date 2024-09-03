First teaser for Noah Hawley's Alien prequel series is nothing short of terrifying

The first teaser for Noah Hawley's Alien prequel series is here – and we're hiding under the covers already.

The 15-second teaseer shows a Xenomorph with sharp teeth, dripping with blood before it snarls at the camera. You can view the clip below.

Per the official synopsis: "When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat." Chandler's character Wendy is a woman who has the body of an adult and the consciousness of a child. Timothy Olyphant plays Kirsh, Wendy's synth mentor and trainer.

Alien: Earth, executive-produced by Ridley Scott, takes place three decades before the events of the original Alien. The cast includes Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young.

"In the prequels, Ridley made the technology thousands of years more advanced than the technology of ‘Alien,’ which is supposed to take place in those movies’ future. There’s something about that that doesn’t really compute for me," Hawley told Variety, explaining that the series follows the same aesthetic as Alien and Aliens. "I prefer the retro-futurism of the first two films, and so that’s the choice I’ve made: there’s no holograms. The convenience of that beautiful Apple store technology is not available to me."

Hawley is best known for creating the FX series Fargo, the live-action X-Men series Legion, and for directing the Natalie Portman-starring psychological drama Lucy in the Sky.

Alien: Earth is set to hit Hulu during the first half of 2025.