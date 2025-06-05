Ridley Scott thinks his and James Cameron's Alien movies were good, but "the rest were not very good": "F*ck, that’s the end of a franchise which should be as important as bloody Star Trek or Star Wars"

Ridley Scott thinks the Alien franchise died down after Alien: Resurrection – but that he and Damon Lindelof saved the franchise with Prometheus.

“I think I felt it was deadened after 4," Scott told Variety. "I think mine was pretty damn good, and I think Jim’s was good, and I have to say the rest were not very good. And I thought, 'Fuck, that's the end of a franchise which should be as important as bloody Star Trek or Star Wars, which I think is phenomenal. At least, I think the first one by George is seminal. It was as seminal as 2001. To me, it was that important in terms of film language and where you go next.”

Ridley Scott's 1979 horror sci-fi blockbuster Alien launched a franchise, with James Cameron taking over for Aliens in 1986. David Fincher directed 1972's Alien 3, which was just as critically revered as the first two. Jean-Pierre Jeunet (who would later direct the Academy Award-nominated Amelie) helmed Alien: Resurrection in 1997, which received mixed reviews and became the least-grossing installment of the franchise. Though Scott doesn't say it outright, we're assuming he's also 2004's including Alien vs Predator and 2007's Alien vs Predator: Requiem when he says 'the rest.'

There wouldn't be another standalone Alien installment until Scott teamed up with Lindelof to revive the franchise with Prometheus in 2012. Alien: Covenant came along in 2017, and it would be another 7 years before Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus – which would go on to be hailed as a franchise best.

“A number of years after, I said, 'I'm going to resurrect this,' [and wrote] Prometheus from scratch – a blank sheet of paper. Damon Lindelof and I sat then hammered out 'Prometheus," Scott explained. "It was very present and very welcome. The audience really wanted more. I said, 'It needs to fly.' No one was coming for it, [and] I went once again [and made] Alien: Covenant, and it worked too. Where it’s going now, I think I’ve done enough, and I just hope it goes further."

Next up for the franchise is Alien: Earth from Fargo creator Noah Hawley. The series serves as a prequel to the original 1979 film.

Alien: Earth is set to hit FX on August 12. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.