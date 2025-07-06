Star Wars fans are debating the best Andor monologues, and it's almost impossible to choose

If there's one thing that Andor will be remembered for besides striking a shockingly precise nerve in the matter of powerful government forces and the effort to fight against them, it's the hair-raising monologues that fuel these rebellious fires. Now, having come to an end after its second incredible season, fans took to Reddit to once and for all settle on what was the best monologue in Tony Gilroy's masterful prequel series.

One fan made the immediate argument that Luthen's speech in episode 10 will always take the top spot, saying, "Luthen's is one that's going to live on the most vividly in everyone's memories and memes. It'll have the most cultural resonance. Nemik's and Kino's are close behind. They're all great, though." The impact certainly can't be denied. Since the speech, so perfectly delivered by Stellan Skarsgård, was uploaded to the YouTube Star Wars account, it has now been watched an incredible 2.6 million times.

A close runner-up for many was Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), making his quite literal breakout speech from the prison in season 1, assuring inmates that there was one way out. "Kino is my favorite," one fan added. "Absolutely legendary. He doesn't need to come back and do anything else in Star Wars. That character in that moment alone was perfect."

One speech, however, has surpassed both in terms of views on YouTube, thanks to Fiona Shaw's chilling performance as Maarva in the season 1 finale. Her warning of a wound at the center of the galaxy has accumulated 3.2 million views, with one fan highlighting just how badass it actually was. "Maarva starting a ript from the damn grave and the brick her body was turned into being slammed into a cop will never not be the best for me."

We can only hope that in the years that follow, we'll get something in Star Wars that can hit as hard as any of the lengthy but ludicrously compelling monologues in Andor did. See which ones have the chance to by checking out our list of every upcoming Star Wars movie and show here.