Uncle Scrooge becomes Earth's Mightiest Duck as he goes to war with alien invaders who have come for all of the planet's treasure

Superstar writer Jason Aaron is no stranger to Earth's Mightiest Heroes thanks to his long Avengers run. And he's already mashed up Marvel concepts with classic Disney characters in Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime . Now he's bringing both those things together as Uncle Scrooge becomes Earth's Mightiest Duck in a new one-shot that has the elderly adventurer repelling an alien invasion.

Lest you think the notoriously greedy Scrooge McDuck (who literally swims in a pile of gold) might be acting wholly selflessly, the alien invasion force, known as the Connoisseurs, have actually come to Earth to steal everyone's treasure - the one fate Scrooge can't stomach.

Check out an early preview of pages from Uncle Scrooge: Earth's Mightiest Duck, each done by different artists including Mahmud Asrar, Ciro Cangialosi, and Giuseppe Camuncoli and Daniele Orlandini.

"The planet has been conquered by alien invaders, the CONNOISSEURS, nefarious hoarders of the rarest antiquities from throughout the cosmos. As they tear the Earth apart, pillaging its fabled treasures, only the world's greatest adventurer can possibly stop them," reads Marvel's official description of Uncle Scrooge: Earth's Mightiest Duck #1. "But SCROOGE McDUCK is facing a battle unlike any he's ever fought, trapped inside his own mind, fighting to preserve his most precious memories. From writer Jason Aaron (UNCLE SCROOGE & THE INFINITY DIME, plus some other things) and an extravagance of all-star artists comes the most epic adventure in Duck history."

Uncle Scrooge: Earth's Mightiest Duck #1 goes on sale August 13.