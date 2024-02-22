Uncle Scrooge goes all Thanos in new Marvel comic

Uncle Scrooge is coming to Marvel Comics with an appropriately larger-than-life tale titled Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime, in which the classic Disney comic character enters the Multiverse to stop his evil future self, the Scrooge-Above-All.

To bring Scrooge on his madcap Multiversal journey, Marvel has enlisted all-star writer Jason Aaron, as well as "a cadre of celebrated Scrooge artists" including Paolo Mottura, Francesco D’ippolito, Vitale Mangiatordi, and more.

For fans who are primarily into superheroes and other action/adventure oriented comics, Uncle Scrooge may simply be relegated to childhood memories of the DuckTales cartoon. But for fans whose taste extends back to the halcyon days of the '40s, '50s, and '60s, Scrooge is a comic book icon, whose adventures by creators such as Carl Barks and Don Rosa remain all-time classics of the medium.

Marvel has published Disney comics before, including multiple series featuring the cartoon dragon Figment of Epcot Center fame, and the publisher also regularly releases Disney/Marvel character mash-up comics. But this is the first time they're publishing a new comic based on the classic Disney comics of the Golden and Silver Ages (and of course, the modern adventures which have continued off-and-on for decades).

"As far as I'm concerned, there's no disputing the fact that Uncle Scrooge is one of the absolute greatest characters in the history of comics. And I don't just mean comics that feature talking animals. I mean all comics ever, bar none," Aaron says in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Uncle Scrooge's rich, action-packed history includes some of the most exciting adventure comics ever created, by legendary creators like Carl Barks and Don Rosa."

"It's one of the most mind-staggering thrills of my career to get to craft this epic cosmic adventure for the World's Richest Duck, one that looks to honor the character's legendary history while taking him to some wild, new, unexplored places in the way that only Marvel can deliver."

The one-shot will also reprint the all-time classic story 'Christmas on Bear Mountain,' by Carl Barks, the story which first introduced Uncle Scrooge. It will also feature a pair of covers by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio and Alex Ross, respectively.

Uncle Scrooge and the Infinity Dime goes on sale June 19.

Uncle Scrooge's Marvel Comics debut looks like it will satirize of some of the best Marvel villains of all time.