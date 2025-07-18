Want to be Together forever? Team behind new horror movie ups The Monkey's meta marketing by encouraging fans to propose in theaters as part of "crazy" contest

Earlier this month, Alison Brie and Dave Franco posted a photo of themselves caught in an awkward lip-biting situation to promote their new body horror Together – and encouraged fans to do the same. Now, the real-life couple has got an even wilder challenge for the most committed of genre lovers; propose to your better half in a movie theater.

"Ideally one that's showing Together," Franco smiled in the social media announcement, as Brie explained that participants must film themselves popping the question and post it before August 3, alongside the hashtag #TogetherContest to win. The prize, then? An all-expenses paid wedding in Las Vegas courtesy of NEON.

A post shared by NEON (@neonrated) A photo posted by on

"How crazy romantic is this?" Brie added, before Franco chimed back in: "Speaking of crazy, the crazier the better". The pair then said that they'll review the videos and pick "one lucky couple" to head to Sin City and get hitched on the studio's dime.

Written and directed by Michael Shanks, Together centers on husband-and-wife duo Tim and Millie, who have been struggling to connect since they moved into their countryside dream house. With their relationship on the rocks, the couple are thrust into a nightmare following an encounter with a mysterious, supernatural force. Will they be able to set aside their differences to save their marriage and themselves? They might just have to come together in more ways than one to do so...

Together releases on July 30 in the US, and August 15 in the UK. While we wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way or the year's most exciting upcoming movies. For more details on the competition, head over to NEON's website.