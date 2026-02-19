Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner share hilarious romantic moment gone wrong in new behind the scenes footage from their new horror movie
Kit Harington and Sophie Turner reunite on screen in new horror movie The Dreadful
Kit Harington and Sophie Turner found the limelight playing on-screen siblings in Game of Thrones, and it seems like their family ties are proving difficulty to shake.
In a hilarious outtake from their new horror movie The Dreadful, which you can watch below, the pair kiss and then immediately start to laugh and gag when the director yells "cut!" and the scene ends. The clip has gone viral on Twitter, with over 95,000 likes.
The new movie, directed by Natasha Kermani, is set in the 15th Century and follows two women – Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen – living on the outskirts of society whose lives are upended by the arrival of a man from their past. The cast also includes Mystic River star Marcia Gay Harden and The Gentlemen's Laurence O'Fuarain.
Kit Harington and Sophie Turner gags after filming a kiss scene for their new movie ‘The Dreadful’ pic.twitter.com/5WwFmGMy0hFebruary 18, 2026
Harington and Turner's Game of Thrones characters, Jon Snow and Sansa Stark, were raised as siblings (or half-siblings, to be exact, as Jon was brought up as a bastard), but they were actually cousins – Jon was actually the secret child of Ned Stark's sister Lyanna and Prince Rhaegar Targaryen.
It's been nearly seven years since Game of Thrones came to an end after an eight-season run, but we haven't seen the last of Westeros. New spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms wraps up its first season later this week, and prequel House of the Dragon season 3 takes us back into the action of the Targaryen civil war this summer.
The Dreadful arrives in theaters on February 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's best upcoming horror movies.
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related.
