Nintendo is probably regretting those Switch 2 mouse controls as players flock to Donkey Kong Bananza's artist mode to create penises and other cursed sculptures

Donkey Kong Bananza is here, and aside from celebrating the fact that it's just released the highest-rated Switch 2 game so far, I think Nintendo might also be regretting its Switch 2 mouse controls a bit as players flock to the new DK Artist mode to create some predictably cursed sculptures.

One of the very first things I saw when I opened up Twitter yesterday following Donkey Kong Bananza's launch was a statue of a penis one player proudly decided to show off to their friends over Switch 2 GameChat. The same phallic artwork, later claimed in a viral tweet, was said to have given its creator a permanent GameChat ban. However, they've since clarified that this was just a joke , so there's no need to panic. Either way, this, uh, artwork really set the tone for what was to come.

Mf really called me on GAMECHAT to show me this pic.twitter.com/pBryTz6i06July 17, 2025

Looking at Reddit, what sculptures have fans decided to share? Here's one titled "The Crucifixion of Kong" – it's exactly what it sounds like, with a slightly abstract take depicting DK on a cross.

Another user shares a scarily accurate recreation of Donkey Kong from that one reaction image where he stares forward with a knowing, charming smile on his face. It's actually really good, but I don't particularly enjoy making eye contact with it.

Elsewhere, we've also got the familiar faces we should expect by this point – an Among Us imposter and Sans Undertale (in Kong form). If someone is given the option to make those guys, they're gonna do it. It's just the law.

hey guys i found dk artist pic.twitter.com/JVC2WlJftAJuly 18, 2025

Although there are plenty of slightly cursed artworks out there, there are loads of genuinely impressive ones, too. Just look at this ode to that Donkey Kong Land commercial where DK gets crushed by a Game Boy while admiring a plate of bananas – now that's art.

I've only spent a small amount of time in the DK Artist mode, but I did end up making a little Bulbasaur statue that I was rather pleased with (which my fellow GamesRadar+ friends have been very kind about too – thanks folks). The mouse controls are great fun to use, even if the process of adding material and sculpting it can feel a little clumsy.

Given that we're only a day past the game's launch, I'm just excited to see what else players manage to create when they've had more time to hone their craft.

I'm glad to announce Donkey Kong Bananza has the Super Mario Odyssey sauce: it's taken less than a day for players to skip a boss fight entirely with speedrunning tech.