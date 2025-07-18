I'm glad to announce Donkey Kong Bananza has the Super Mario Odyssey sauce: it's taken less than a day for players to skip a boss fight entirely with speedrunning tech

In less than a day, Donkey Kong Bananza players have already found a massive speedrun skip that allows them to avoid a boss entirely, proving the Super Mario Odyssey sauce is present.

When Super Mario 64 released back in 1996, it would go on to become one of the best speedrunning games of all time thanks to its fantastic movement tech. Fast-forward 21 years and Super Mario Odyssey took the best shot at the throne we've ever seen, with players discovering some absolutely wild tech thanks to Mario's new skills like the cap bounce and mid-air dive. And even if the 3D Mario team has abandoned the plumber for its latest game, his spirit lives on as players are proving Donkey Kong Bananza has the sauce.

SPOILERS🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨I FOUND A HUGE SKIP IN DK BANANZAthis allows you to skip the ENTIRE deeper layer section in Canyon layer and skips a whole boss fight ?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/omGWJbrDqpJuly 17, 2025

In the game's third major area, Canyon Layer, players have found a skip which allows you to skip the boss fight with Grumpy Kong. A clip shows Donkey Kong grabbing a big chunk of the ground and using the Turf Surf ability in the air, before diving and using the chunk jump ability to get a boost upwards, landing them on a later area of the map.

While this is just one skip, it definitely shows the potential of Donkey Kong Bananza's movement system, especially when you consider they don't even have the flying ostrich Bananza unlocked yet. HowLongToBeat lists Super Mario Odyssey as taking 12 and a half hours to beat when just going straight for the main goals, while the current Super Mario Odyssey world record is less than an hour. So expect to see Bananza times be cut right down as players discover more about the game, especially when you can destroy pretty much the whole map.

Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto spent his time testing Donkey Kong Bananza "smashing and digging" in one spot, which tracks following his hour-long Breath of the Wild playtesting stint "just climbing trees."