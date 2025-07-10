The official Fantastic Four: First Steps tie-in comic has revealed the first look at another of the movie's supervillains

The official Fantastic Four: First Steps comic is now out, representing the Fantastic Four comics that are actually published within the FF's branch of the MCU - a very meta proposition. And though the comic does little to spoil the film, it does show off the first official look at Mole Man, another of the movie's villains, played onscreen by Paul Walter Hauser.

The story is intended to be a comic adaptation of the MCU Fantastic Four's first adventure, which is nearly identical to the story of the real world's Fantastic Four #1 from all the way back in 1961. In that story, the FF take on the giant mutated monster known as Giganto as it bursts through the streets of New York from deep underground.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But Giganto isn't acting on his own, he's been unleashed by none other than the Mole Man, just as in Marvel Comics. Real name Harvey Elder, Mole Man is actually the first Marvel Comics supervillain ever, debuting alongside the FF in Fantastic Four #1, which kicked off the entire Marvel Universe .

In comics, Mole Man lives deep underground in the realm of Subterranea alongside a group of strange beings known as the Moloids and the monsters that populate his territory. Judging by The Fantastic Four: First Steps #1, the MCU Mole Man is just slightly different, leading a political movement for people who live underground with him.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mole Man's involvement in the film was previously kept mostly under wraps, though Johnny Storm/Human Torch actor Joseph Quinn did spill the beans that Mole Man was in the film, with fans quickly connecting the character to Paul Walter Hauser, who was announced as an unnamed character in the film some time ago.

Mole Man joins Silver Surfer and Galactus as villains in the film, with John Malkovich's still unnamed character rumored to be yet another villain, the Red Ghost .