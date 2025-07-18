Super Mario Bros. studio is making the first theatrical Barbie animated movie

Illumination, the studio behind The Super Mario Bros. movie, is set to make the first theatrical Barbie animated movie.

Deadline broke the news that Illumination and Mattel Studios would develop the new movie, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

Sadly, at this point in time there are no details on the plot or who might be involved. I have very fond memories of watching Barbie's non-theatrical animated movies as a youngster, though, so here's hoping the movie turns out to be a hit. Other Barbie animated films cover everything from Rapunzel and Nutcracker retellings to takes on Swan Lake, The Prince and the Pauper, and even mermaids.

It's no surprise that more Barbie projects are on the way, considering the massive success of the live-action Barbie movie that was released last year, which starred Margot Robbie. The movie grossed over $1 billion and was nominated for six Oscars.

This isn't the only doll-related project on the way, either. British icon Sindy is getting her own live-action movie, and a Polly Pocket project is still in the works, though Lena Dunham has dropped out as director.

As for Illumination, a Super Mario Bros. sequel is happening, which is due out next year. The first film released in 2023 and also grossed over $1 billion. "We have a good idea of how the new Super Mario movie will turn out to be an interesting one," Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto said earlier this month.

The Barbie animated film doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to the year's most exciting upcoming movies for everything else that's on the way.