The Super Mario Galaxy Movie pays tribute to GameCube classic Super Mario Sunshine and more with a series of posters full of deep cut Easter eggs

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is shaping up to be just as much of a crowd-pleaser as the first animated Mario film, with a wave of new posters showing off many of the upcoming sequel's main cast, along with a whole Mushroom Kingdom's worth of Easter eggs for fans of the games.

Here are the posters, featuring everything from Baby Mario and Baby Luigi riding on Yoshi, to Bowser Jr. wielding the Magic Paintbrush from Super Mario Sunshine, and many more fun Mario references to spot:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson. It's written by Matthew Fogel and directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

2023's Super Mario Bros. Movie was a smash hit, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. For the six people living in caves who don't know of Super Mario Bros., the franchise goes all the way back to 1985's NES game of the same name. Over the last four decades, Mario has expanded into dozens of games, animated shows, live action movies, toys, and everything in between.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie widens the scope of the animated film series by expanding beyond the Mushroom Kingdom into more far-flung, cosmic areas of Mario's world with more challenges and new environments to explore - perhaps even venturing into some kind of multiverse.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 1. For everything else coming soon, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies in the works.

