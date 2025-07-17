British doll Sindy is getting her own movie, but it just sounds like she's reheating Barbie's nachos

British doll Sindy could be following in Barbie's footsteps and getting her own movie… but we're getting déjà vu.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, A2R2 Productions – a production company launched by Alien: Romulus star Archie Renaux and producer Arjun Rose – has acquired Sindy's rights. The team told THR they're planning a "bold, feel-good live-action musical that mixes heart, humor and high fashion."

They're also seeking a "visionary female director" for the film, which will be "a funny, fierce and emotionally honest fairy tale for our filtered age" that will explore identity, friendship, and being seen.

Now, this sounds very familiar to us. Barbie was directed by Greta Gerwig, who we'd call a visionary female director, and it was also heavy on the music – who could ever forget Ryan Gosling's rendition of "I'm Just Ken"? It also mixed heart, humor, and high fashion, and we'd call it funny, fierce and emotionally honest, too. All in all, Miss Sindy seems to be reheating Barbie's nachos.

Still, Sindy is a British icon, so it could be fun to see a Brit-inspired blockbuster about a doll I certainly remember seeing on the shelves.

A Polly Pocket movie is also in development, and Lena Dunham was set to direct – but she dropped out in 2024. "Greta [Gerwig] managed this incredible feat [with Barbie], which was to make this thing that was literally candy to so many different kinds of people and was perfectly and divinely Greta. And I just – I felt like, unless I can do it that way, I'm not going to do it," Dunham told The New Yorker of her decision. "I don't think I have that in me. I feel like the next movie I make needs to feel like a movie that I absolutely have to make. No one but me could make it. And I did think other people could make Polly Pocket."

There's no release date for the Sindy movie yet. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies or the year's biggest movie release dates to plan your theater trips.