Charlie's Angels will be back in action in a new reboot from Crazy Rich Asians writer

As it stands, there have been two attempts at bringing Charlie’s Angels to the big screen. The first was led by the dynamite triple-threat of Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu, who earned so much success that they reunited in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. The second was directed by Elizabeth Banks in 2019 and starred Kristen Stewart. While it received mixed reviews, it quickly saw those Angels had their wings clipped with a disappointing box-office performance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the three girls who became private detectives and worked for a faceless guy on the phone are being called to action again, with a new writer daring to map out a mission for them.

Sony has tasked Pete Chiarelli, the scribe of The Proposal, Now You See Me 2, and Crazy Rich Asians, to pen a script for a new trio of Angels. THR sources have also revealed that Drew Barrymore might be on board to produce through her company, Flower Films, which also had a hand in her 2000 and 2003 stints with the franchise.

If this is true, Barrymore's presence might provide reassurance, given that her films are widely regarded as the better theatrical takes on the franchise that spawned from the 1976 television series. Even Kristen Stewart, who was part of the 2019 cast, admitted that her predecessors couldn’t be matched.

In an interview with Variety, the former Angel admitted that her run at that world wasn’t an enjoyable one. “I hated making that movie. I don’t know what else to say to you. Honestly, the three…you can’t touch [that]. Cameron, Lucy, and Drew…I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything,” explained Stewart.

It’ll be interesting to see what Chiarelli can conjure, and more importantly, which brave souls will be willing to step in as high-kicking heroes this time around. Let’s just pray that the Angels do a good job and save the day, whenever that will be.

While we wait for the call from Charlie, check out our guide to the best films heading our way in 2026 here.