Kristen Stewart wants to "remake" Twilight as a director, and although she may be joking, we would love to see it

Twilight fans, this is not a drill. Kristen Stewart says she wants to remake the Twilight movies, but this time, she wants to sit in the director's chair.

"I would love to readapt – yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I'm doing it, I'm committed," said Stewart in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Although the star is probably joking, we would sure love to see Stewart's take on the vampire saga.

The conversation happened on the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where Stewart was named as one of the top 10 directors to watch after making her directorial debut with the new movie The Chronology of Water. The star was asked which of her past projects she would be open to remaking as a director, and admitted she had been thinking of the first Twilight movie recently due to it being on TV a lot over the festive break.

"I love what all of the directors did with the movies, but they were so themselves and weird and kind of like squirrely and just so present in that time when they didn't really know what they were yet, like before they blew up," added Stewart. "Imagine if we had, like, a huge budget and a bunch of love and support."

Based on the bestselling Twilight book series by Stephenie Meyer, the Twilight film saga kicked off in 2008, starring Stewart as awkward teenager Bella Swan who moves to rainy Washington to live with her dad, only to fall in love with a vampire named Edward Cullen who resides with his adoptive blood sucking family. The film series spanned five movies over five years, following Edward and Bella's love story up until Bella becomes a vampire herself.

If Stewart were to direct her own version, she wouldn't be stepping on anyone's toes, as each movie was helmed by a different director. The first film was led by Catherine Hardwicke, followed by Chris Weitz on New Moon, David Slade on Eclipse, and Bill Condon, who directed both Breaking Dawn parts 1 and 2.

There is certainly still a thirst for the franchise, as it has seen a resurgence over the past few years, with the films getting a theatrical re-release in 2025. Plus, Netflix is adapting Meyer’s newest Twilight novel, Midnight Sun, into an animated series. The 2025 book acts as a companion novel to the original Twilight, told from Edward’s perspective.

