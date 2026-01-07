Kristen Stewart wants to "remake" Twilight as a director, and although she may be joking, we would love to see it

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Summit)

Twilight fans, this is not a drill. Kristen Stewart says she wants to remake the Twilight movies, but this time, she wants to sit in the director's chair.

"I would love to readapt – yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I'm doing it, I'm committed," said Stewart in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Although the star is probably joking, we would sure love to see Stewart's take on the vampire saga.

There is certainly still a thirst for the franchise, as it has seen a resurgence over the past few years, with the films getting a theatrical re-release in 2025. Plus, Netflix is adapting Meyer’s newest Twilight novel, Midnight Sun, into an animated series. The 2025 book acts as a companion novel to the original Twilight, told from Edward’s perspective.

