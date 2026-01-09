The Marvels director Nia DaCosta would "love" to direct a live-action Invincible: "I know exactly how I'd want to translate that world"

Nia DaCosta's The Marvels may have gotten an (unfair) bashing from MCU fans, but that hasn't stopped the director from wanting to venture back into the superhero world.

In the run-up to the release of her horror sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the filmmaker did a Q&A via Sony Pictures' Reddit channel, and was asked by a fan which existing franchise she'd like to tackle next. Somewhat surprisingly she said she "would LOVE to direct" a film adaptation of Prime Video's Invincible – and that she'd want to make it live action, too.

"The comic and cartoon are amazing," DaCosta wrote. "I know exactly how I'd want to translate that world, and that amazing father/son relationship, to screen. I also just love the idea of making something in a superhero world that has some real grit and viscera – and sex!"

(Image credit: Getty)

Created by The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman, Invincible centers on 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), as he's taught how to be a superhero by the most powerful one on the planet, Omni-Man, who just so happens to be his father, Nolan (J.K. Simmons). Before long, though, Mark realizes that juggling a personal life and saving the world is much harder than it looks. So far, there have been three seasons, with season 4 set to premiere in March 2026.

Rumors of a big-screen, live-action take have been circulating for a while now, ever since it was announced that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg had plans to make it a reality in 2017. In the years between, Screen Rant asked Yeun whether he'd be interested in bringing Mark to life in that way, to which he candidly replied: "Well, I am 40."

When the publication suggested he could play Grayson's dad instead, he continued: "Yeah, we'll see. I love working with Robert. That comic is so great, and it goes so long and so deep. So, I'm excited to see that play itself out. Right now, we’re having a lot of fun making this show. Live action – who knows?"

Invincible is streaming now. Already binged it? Check out our picks of the best shows on Prime for some watchlist inspiration.