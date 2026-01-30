Chloé Zhao says Eternals wasn't high on Marvel's priority list: "It [was] only on their list of potential players"

The director was chosen because of her immense passion for the project

Eternals
(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Eternals director Chloé Zhao has revealed that before she signed on to the 2021 superhero movie, it was not a big priority for Marvel Studios at the time.

"Eternals was not high on their priority list because it’s a quite unique IP and it [was] only on their list of potential players," admitted Zhao in an interview with The Playlist. "You know, with Marvel, it’s very much a thing to find the right filmmaker before they say, 'That’s the IP we’re gonna go for.'"

But Eternals wasn't Zhao's first run-in with Marvel, as the director was once considered for Black Widow, which also hit screens in 2021. "Let me set the record straight. It doesn’t mean I had a job. I was in the running," she said. "But it didn’t feel like the right story for me, so I pulled myself out [of contention]." Almost four years on, Zhao is in the running for the Oscar for Best Director with her 2025 adaptation Hamnet, which received eight nominations in total.

