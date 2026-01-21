Marvel boss Kevin Feige is reportedly no longer "stretched so thin" with Disney Plus shows and is solely focused on Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, "like he used to back in the day with Iron Man or Thor"

Gone are the days when Kevin Feige burned the candle at both ends with countless Marvel movies and TV shows – for now, at least: the MCU boss has reportedly been focused solely on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars for the past year.

"Feige has been so stretched thin with the TV shows and all these other things, and then maybe doing Star Wars, and all these things," Deadline's Justin Kroll said during a recent appearance on the My Mom's Basement podcast. "He has been solely focused on this and Secret Wars for, like, a year straight. Like, this has been it."

"He put Jake Schreier on as the director last year of X-Men. Other than that, he's kind of let Amy Pascal handle a lot of the Spider-Man stuff," Kroll continued, referring to the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "So, just know that, people. He's in London all the time. If that dude has his mind set on just the one thing, like he used to do back in the day with Iron Man or Thor, they turn out good. It's when he has, like, eight other things, it gets a little tougher."

Of course, there are still plenty of other MCU projects on the horizon, including Wonder Man and Daredevil: Born Again season 2, but it seems Feige has taken a more hands-off approach than usual.

The pressure is on for Doomsday to succeed, as Marvel Studios' 2025 big-screen releases like Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps failed to live up to the box office numbers or hype of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Fantastic Four failed to hold the top streaming spot after it hit Disney Plus last year, too, and was overtaken by comedy sequel Freakier Friday after just one week.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following on December 17, 2027. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.