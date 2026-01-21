Marvel boss Kevin Feige is reportedly no longer "stretched so thin" with Disney Plus shows and is solely focused on Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, "like he used to back in the day with Iron Man or Thor"

Kevin Feige also reportedly took a backseat with Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Gone are the days when Kevin Feige burned the candle at both ends with countless Marvel movies and TV shows – for now, at least: the MCU boss has reportedly been focused solely on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars for the past year.

"Feige has been so stretched thin with the TV shows and all these other things, and then maybe doing Star Wars, and all these things," Deadline's Justin Kroll said during a recent appearance on the My Mom's Basement podcast. "He has been solely focused on this and Secret Wars for, like, a year straight. Like, this has been it."

