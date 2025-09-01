The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally crossed a major box office milestone over 1 month after release, but only just
The Fantastic Four: First Steps has just crossed a major box office milestone: the Marvel movie has hit half a billion dollars at the global box office, but it's taken over a month to get there.
Marvel's First Family's debut entry in the MCU has now made $506.3 million at the global box office since it was released on July 25 (via Box Office Mojo), which breaks down into $265.8 million at the domestic box office and $240.5 million internationally.
It's the highest-grossing Marvel movie of 2025 (Thunderbolts* made a total of $382 million at the box office, while Captain America: Brave New World grossed $415 million), but it's still got a long way to go until it catches up with other MCU tentpole titles. Last year's Deadpool and Wolverine made over $1.3 billion, for example. Marvel's highest-grossing movie ever, Avengers: Endgame, made close to $3 billion.
Despite solid opening weekend earnings of $218 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps had a massive drop over its second weekend, and it's struggled to regain its stride at the box office.
The Marvel Phase 6 movie stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The foursome (and baby Franklin) will return next year in Avengers: Doomsday.
