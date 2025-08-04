Despite positive reviews and a great Rotten Tomatoes score, Fantastic Four: First Steps had a massive second weekend drop at the global box office

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has suffered a pretty significant drop at the global box office in just its second week – and it's possible that superhero fatigue is truly and finally upon us.

According to Variety, the new Marvel film saw a 66% drop in its second weekend, earning just $40 million from 4,125 theaters. The film opened with $117.6 million, against an estimated budget of over $200 million. As it stands, the film has earned a total of $386 million globally, which is great, but not great for Marvel, which has produced some of the highest-grossing films of all time with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame each bringing in a cool $2 billion.

Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts also saw so-so box office returns, with the former earning $415 million globally and the latter taking home $386 million. The lowest-grossing Marvel movie of all time is The Marvels, which just broke even at $206 million globally, with 2012's The Incredible Hulk coming in second at $265 million.

In terms of superfatigue, Superman, which marks the first feature-length project in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, debuted to $125 million and saw a 54% drop in its second weekend. The movie is currently sitting on a $551 million global box office, though Gunn says lower global box office returns are due to the fact that Superman isn't as widely recognized worldwide as he is in America.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scenes, or our Fantastic Four: First Steps review for our full verdict.