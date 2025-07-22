James Gunn says Superman "is not a big known superhero in some places, like Batman," which might explain why the movie is underperforming overseas

While Superman got off to an excellent start in the US, overseas, the movie hasn't soared to quite the same heights.

At the time of writing, the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie has grossed around $236.2 million in the US, but internationally, the total is only $173.1 million. That's pretty low for a major blockbuster.

"We're definitely performing better domestically than we are internationally, but internationally is also rising and having really good weekday numbers in the same way we are," Gunn told Rolling Stone of the box office. "So obviously the word of mouth is very positive both here and everywhere else. Which is the thing that we needed to do the most. At the same time, there are certain countries in which it's really performing well. Brazil and the UK."

As for why that might be, Gunn has some ideas. "Superman is not a known commodity in some places," he said. "He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn't really helping us. So I think it's just a matter of letting something grow. But again, for us, everything's been a total win. Having the movie come out and be something that has been embraced by people everywhere – this is just the seed of the tree that Peter [Safran, DC Studios co-CEO] and I have been watering for the past three years. So to be able to have it start off so positively has been incredibly overwhelming."

The movie has indeed been received warmly from audiences and critics alike, and there are plenty more DC films on the way, too – including Supergirl, which is coming next year. Before that, though, there's Peacemaker season 2, which arrives on August 21.

