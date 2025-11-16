Just 1 week after joining Disney Plus, The Fantastic Four: First Steps loses the number 1 spot as the service's most-watched movie to surprise 2025 film

Marvel's first family weren't first on Disney Plus for long. The Fantastic Four: First Steps recently debuted on the service, only to be shoved aside by a different long-awaited reboot about a family who have strange powers.

That would be Freakier Friday, of course, the follow-up to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s body-swap misadventure, 22 years in the making. Arriving on Disney Plus on November 12, it was the most-watched film across the platform the very next day, according to FlixPatrol, and has held that position through the weekend.

The Fantastic Four has been pushed down into second, after enjoying the number one spot since debuting on November 5. The heroic return of the iconic quartet lasted just over a week as the reigning release of Disney Plus movies, before succumbing to Curtis and Lohan's sequel.

Freakier Friday | Official Trailer | In Theaters August 8 - YouTube Watch On

That’s a hard combo to go up against, even with the combined charm of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. In Freakier Friday, not only are Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) caught up in more body-swapping tomfoolery, but Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and step-daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) are thrown into the mix as well.

Calamity and hilarity ensue! Freakier Friday took over $153 million at the box office, demonstrating the nostalgia and interest audiences have for the 2003 film, and the concept in general.

With these numbers, I wouldn't be surprised if Freakiest Friday comes around sooner rather than looter. Disney and Marvel Studios should consider a crossover for the ultimate streaming draw. It'll make Avengers: Secret Wars and Avatar: Fire and Ash look like child's play.

