When is Freakier Friday on streaming? The Disney Plus release date revealed

When is Freakier Friday on streaming? The good news is it's very soon. So if you've been waiting to watch the Jamie Lee Curtis-starring sequel from the comfort of your living room, you'll be able to do just that in a couple of weeks...

Freakier Friday is the sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday, which was itself a remake. In fact, the history of the mom and daughter body swap comedy franchise is surprisingly complex, with five movies in total, four of which have the exact same name!

The Freaky Friday franchise started in 1972 with a children's book by Mary Rodgers, which was adapted into a movie starring Jodie Foster in 1976. It was a critical and box office success, leading to a now largely forgotten TV remake in 1995.

The series was rebooted again in 2005, this time starring Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman and Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman. It's this film that the new movie is a sequel to.

(Image credit: Disney)

Between Freaky Friday (2005) and the new movie, there was also Freaky Friday (2018) – a Disney Channel musical starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff, but we don't need to worry about that, as it's been largely forgotten.

But you're here to find out when and where Freakier Friday is streaming, so here are the answers...

Freakier Friday was released in theaters on August 8, 2025. Since then, the film has been released on digital download on October 7. We've also known for a while that the movie will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on November 3 in the UK and November 11 in the US.

But what of the streaming date? Well, as this is a Disney movie, we know that Freakier Friday will be streaming on Disney Plus. We also now know that the movie will be streaming shortly after its physical media release. Freakier Friday will be streaming on Disney Plus from November 12.

